Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Heard It Through The Grapevine 2025

    Heard It Through The Grapevine 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    09.18.2025

    Audio by Airman Hayden Henley 

    AFN Aviano

    An American Forces Network Aviano radio spot advertising the Grapevine magazine produced monthly by the 31st Force Support Squadron at Aviano Air Base. The Grapevine provides details on community and recreational events around Aviano. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman Hayden Henley)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 05:49
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 88465
    Filename: 2509/DOD_111306363.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Heard It Through The Grapevine 2025, by Amn Hayden Henley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    events
    marketing
    American Forces Network
    community
    Aviano Air Base
    31st Fighter Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download