    AFN Naples Radio News - Green Berets Train In Tanzania and Construction Contract NSA Souda Bay

    NAPLES, ITALY

    09.18.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Santiago Navarro 

    AFN Naples

    250918-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (September 18, 2025) Radio news highlighting Green Berets training alongside Tanzanian special forces in Tanzania and a contract for construction and renovation projects in Naval Support Activity Souda Bay. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 06:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:21
    Year 2025
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News - Green Berets Train In Tanzania and Construction Contract NSA Souda Bay, by PO2 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Green Beret
    NSA Souda Bay
    Joint Combined Exchange Training
    construction
    Tanzania

