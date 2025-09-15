Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Radio News - 9/11 Pavona Commemoration and Exercise Seabreeze 25

    NAPLES, ITALY

    09.15.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Santiago Navarro 

    AFN Naples

    250915-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Sept 15, 2025) Radio news highlighting the 911 commemoration in Pavona, Italy and the conclusion of the multi-national exercise Seabreeze 25 in the Black Sea. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 06:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 88460
    Filename: 2509/DOD_111306332.mp3
    Length: 00:02:35
    Year 2025
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News - 9/11 Pavona Commemoration and Exercise Seabreeze 25, by PO2 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    September 11 2001
    NSA Naples
    Pavona
    Seabreeze 25

