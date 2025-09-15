250915-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Sept 15, 2025) Radio news highlighting the 911 commemoration in Pavona, Italy and the conclusion of the multi-national exercise Seabreeze 25 in the Black Sea. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2025 06:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|88460
|Filename:
|2509/DOD_111306332.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:35
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News - 9/11 Pavona Commemoration and Exercise Seabreeze 25, by PO2 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
