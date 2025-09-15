Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spangdahlem Radio News 250917 Saber Resiliency Day

    Spangdahlem Radio News 250917 Saber Resiliency Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.16.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jessica Mun 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    The following was the radio news report for AFN Spangdahlem for Sept. 17, 2025.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 07:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 88457
    Filename: 2509/DOD_111306302.mp3
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spangdahlem Radio News 250917 Saber Resiliency Day, by A1C Jessica Mun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Radio News
    AFN Spangdahlem
    Airman 1st Class Jessica Mun

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download