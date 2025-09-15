Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The LOGSTAT: Deployer's Toolbox - Your Success from Fort to Port

    09.18.2025

    Audio by Capt. Garett Pyle 

    Army Sustainment Professional Bulletin

    Episode #21: CPT Garett Pyle meets with LTC (R) Stacey Lee, who serves as the Branch Chief for the Deployment Standards of the Deployment Process Modernization Office (DPMO) at Fort Lee, Virginia. Their conversation highlights how DPMO is your ultimate resource for all deployment operations. They have established the Deplorer’s Toolbox, which is your one stop shop to make you successful from fort to port with a variety of resources available to you.

    The Deployer’s Toolbox is CAC protected on their SharePoint which can be found on the DPMO Website: https://transportation.army.mil/dpmo/index.html

    Length: 00:39:45
