250917-N-NY362-1002 NAPLES, Italy (September 17, 2025) AFN Naples radio news highlighting the USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) port visit to Oslo, Norway and a vehicle and equipment ground guide and safety course held by Logistics Readiness Center Poland. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2025 07:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|88434
|Filename:
|2509/DOD_111300295.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:44
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News - USS Gerald R. Ford Visits Oslo and Logistics Readiness Center Poland Training, by PO2 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.