    AFN Naples Radio News - USS Gerald R. Ford Visits Oslo and Logistics Readiness Center Poland Training

    AFN Naples Radio News - USS Gerald R. Ford Visits Oslo and Logistics Readiness Center Poland Training

    NAPLES, ITALY

    09.17.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Santiago Navarro 

    AFN Naples

    250917-N-NY362-1002 NAPLES, Italy (September 17, 2025) AFN Naples radio news highlighting the USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) port visit to Oslo, Norway and a vehicle and equipment ground guide and safety course held by Logistics Readiness Center Poland. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)

    AUDIO INFO

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R Ford (CVN 78)
    port visit
    Oslo Norway
    NSA Naples
    Logistics Readiness Center Poland

