NEWSCAST 17SEP25: Ombudsman Recognition & JP, US, Philippines Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA)

170925-N-GG032-1001 Sasebo, Japan
The Fleet and Family Support Center hosted an ombudsman recognition event on September 5, 2025, Ombudsman Coordinator Mr. Raymond Torp spoke about the organization's importance; the United States Navy, Japanese Navy, and Philippine Navy participated in a Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) on September 14, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Orion Shotton)
|09.15.2025
|09.16.2025 22:40
|Newscasts
|88420
|2509/DOD_111299424.mp3
|00:02:00
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|6
|0
|0
