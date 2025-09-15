Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 32

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/88418" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 32

Born Here, Serve Here



Welcome to the Lyster Health Talks podcast. Each month, listen in as the team focuses their discussion on relevant, relatable health content that empowers your health and the readiness of the force.



In today’s show, we’re sharing a truly special story – the experiences of staff members who have a deeply personal connection to Lyster Army Health Clinic. They weren't just hired here; some were born here or had their children here. We'll explore what it means to them to grow up with these hallways, to see the hospital evolve into a clinic, and to ultimately choose to dedicate their lives to serving others within the same community that brought them into the world. Let’s jump right in with this special episode, we’re going full circle from delivery room to duty station.



Joining our host, Lt. Col. Leah Steder, commander Lyster Army Health Clinic, are special guests, Dr. Kelsey Hamilton, Katy Edwards, Maxine Williams, Pam Rhodes, and Dr. Tony Franklin.



Lyster Health Talks is a monthly podcast focused on the health and readiness of the force, hosted by Lt. Col. Leah Steder, Commander, Lyster Army Health Clinic. Lyster Health Talks, the podcast dedicated to keeping you and your team healthy and mission-ready, is produced by the Lyster Army Health Clinic's Public Affairs Office and is for informational purposes only and not designed to replace a medical provider's assessment. Always consult first with your primary care manager about health-related matters. To learn more about Lyster Army Health Clinic visit https://lyster.tricare.mil.