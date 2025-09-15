Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - Mental Fitness and Purpose Through Adversity

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.15.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Reese Page 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Beau Albanese, 86th Medical Group Mental Health nurse practitioner, shares information on building mental fitness, on Sept. 11, 2025. Meanwhile, Chap. (Lt. Col.) Robert Ginsburg, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz deputy garrison chaplain, provides information on finding purpose through adversity, on Sept. 10, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)

