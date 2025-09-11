This is a Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on Drive Safe Week with Mary Del Rosario, U.S. Army Garrison Rhineland-Pfalz Public Affairs Specialist, and Army Education with Zaccary O'Neil, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University's Assistant Campus Director, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Sept. 15, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman First Class Ivory Stoker)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2025 10:22
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|88406
|Filename:
|2509/DOD_111294123.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - Drive Safe Week and Army Education, by A1C Ivory Stoker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.