    KMC Update - Drive Safe Week and Army Education

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    09.14.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Ivory Stoker 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on Drive Safe Week with Mary Del Rosario, U.S. Army Garrison Rhineland-Pfalz Public Affairs Specialist, and Army Education with Zaccary O'Neil, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University's Assistant Campus Director, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Sept. 15, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman First Class Ivory Stoker)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2025
    Date Posted: 09.15.2025 10:22
    Category: Recording
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    TAGS

    safe driving
    KMC
    KMC Update
    Kaiserslatern
    Army
    Education

