Military OneSource Podcast — Support for Military Parents Without Judgment, Part 1

This episode explores the New Parent Support Program through the eyes of a Navy spouse and her home visitor. Learn how the NPSP helps parents navigate early parenthood, without judgment or scrutiny. Hear how home visits offer guidance rooted in safety, culture and compassion, helping new parents feel confident, supported and never alone. You don’t need a perfect home — just a willingness to ask for help.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with La Shanté Francis, a home visitor based at Naval Station Mayport in Jacksonville, Florida; and Catalina Chavez, a Navy spouse and mom based in Kings Bay, Georgia. Together, they share their journey through the New Parent Support Program, a free, voluntary service available to military families.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/benefits/new-parent-support-program/ to learn more about resources and support available to military parents.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.



