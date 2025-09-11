Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military OneSource Podcast — Support for Military Parents Without Judgment, Part 1

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2025

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    This episode explores the New Parent Support Program through the eyes of a Navy spouse and her home visitor. Learn how the NPSP helps parents navigate early parenthood, without judgment or scrutiny. Hear how home visits offer guidance rooted in safety, culture and compassion, helping new parents feel confident, supported and never alone. You don’t need a perfect home — just a willingness to ask for help.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with La Shanté Francis, a home visitor based at Naval Station Mayport in Jacksonville, Florida; and Catalina Chavez, a Navy spouse and mom based in Kings Bay, Georgia. Together, they share their journey through the New Parent Support Program, a free, voluntary service available to military families.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/benefits/new-parent-support-program/ to learn more about resources and support available to military parents.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.

    Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.

    The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

