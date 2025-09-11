AFN Aviano Radio News: 3AF Command Team Visits Aviano

American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the 3rd Air Force command team’s visit to Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 7-10, 2025. The visit underscored the 31st Fighter Wing’s critical role in developing agile Airmen, defending U.S. and allied interests, and deterring aggression across the European Theatre and beyond. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume)