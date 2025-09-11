Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    32nd Multinational Military Medical Engagement - News in One Sept. 10, 2025

    PORTUGAL

    09.11.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Gabriel Held 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    In This News In One:

    U.S. service members alongside personnel from 23 NATO and partner nations attended the 32nd Multinational Military Medical Engagement, in Lisbon, Portugal, Sept. 9-11, 2025.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 07:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 88389
    Filename: 2509/DOD_111288119.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: PT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    AFNE
    MMME
    News in One
    NATO

