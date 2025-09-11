Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update 0915-0918: USAG Rheinland Pfalz and the DAVAP

    GERMANY

    09.09.2025

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Joseph Knoch 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This KMC Update features information shared by US Army Garrison Rheinland Pfalz regarding how to create and maintain a go bag for each of your family members disaster preparedness as well as information on the Domestic Abuse Victims Advocacy Program to air on AFN Kaiserslautern Sept. 15 and 18, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Staff Sgt. Joseph E. D. Knoch)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 07:35
    Category: Recording
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: DE
