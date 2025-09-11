Trigger warning: This episode contains discussions of self-harm and suicide.
In this episode of the GIANT VOICE podcast, we return after a break to focus on a critical topic: suicide prevention and resiliency in the military community. We discuss risk factors, highlight resources for safety and support, and explore ways to strengthen resiliency and protective factors against suicide.
Guests:
LCDR JoAnn Vedova – Licensed Clinical Social Worker; Department Head for Mental Health, Commander Naval Surface Group Westpac Yokosuka. Experienced in resiliency training and suicide prevention across the fleet.
HM2 Victor Finch – Behavioral Health Technician at Yokosuka Behavioral Health Clinic. Corpsman since 2018 with experience supporting Marines and Sailors across INDOPACOM.
Ms. Laura Philpott – Licensed Mental Health Counselor; Substance Abuse Rehabilitation Program Manager at USNH Yokosuka. Specializes in trauma therapy and substance use recovery for service members.
Additional Resources:
Military/Veterans Crisis Line: Dial 988, then press 1 (DSN: 988 or +1-844-702-5493 from commercial)
https://988lifeline.org/help-yourself/veterans-service-members/
Duty Chaplain (24/7): 090-1468-2779
Fleet & Family Support Center (FFSC), Yokosuka: 046-816-3372 / DSN 243-3372
Safety Plans & Apps:
• VA Fillable Safety Plan PDF
https://www.healthquality.va.gov/guidelines/MH/srb/Patient_Safety_Planfillable-508.pdf
• VA Mobile App
https://mobile.va.gov/app/safety-plan
• Suicide Safety Plan (iOS)
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/suicide-safety-plan/id1003891579
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2025 21:02
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|88379
|Filename:
|2509/DOD_111287550.mp3
|Length:
|00:57:06
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|25
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Giant Voice - Ep. 32 Suicide Awareness and Prevention, by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.