The Giant Voice - Ep. 32 Suicide Awareness and Prevention

Trigger warning: This episode contains discussions of self-harm and suicide.



In this episode of the GIANT VOICE podcast, we return after a break to focus on a critical topic: suicide prevention and resiliency in the military community. We discuss risk factors, highlight resources for safety and support, and explore ways to strengthen resiliency and protective factors against suicide.



Guests:



LCDR JoAnn Vedova – Licensed Clinical Social Worker; Department Head for Mental Health, Commander Naval Surface Group Westpac Yokosuka. Experienced in resiliency training and suicide prevention across the fleet.



HM2 Victor Finch – Behavioral Health Technician at Yokosuka Behavioral Health Clinic. Corpsman since 2018 with experience supporting Marines and Sailors across INDOPACOM.



Ms. Laura Philpott – Licensed Mental Health Counselor; Substance Abuse Rehabilitation Program Manager at USNH Yokosuka. Specializes in trauma therapy and substance use recovery for service members.



Additional Resources:



Military/Veterans Crisis Line: Dial 988, then press 1 (DSN: 988 or +1-844-702-5493 from commercial)

https://988lifeline.org/help-yourself/veterans-service-members/



Duty Chaplain (24/7): 090-1468-2779



Fleet & Family Support Center (FFSC), Yokosuka: 046-816-3372 / DSN 243-3372



Safety Plans & Apps:



• VA Fillable Safety Plan PDF

https://www.healthquality.va.gov/guidelines/MH/srb/Patient_Safety_Planfillable-508.pdf



• VA Mobile App

https://mobile.va.gov/app/safety-plan



• Suicide Safety Plan (iOS)

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/suicide-safety-plan/id1003891579