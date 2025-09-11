Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Giant Voice - Ep. 32 Suicide Awareness and Prevention

    The Giant Voice - Ep. 32 Suicide Awareness and Prevention

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.03.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Lee 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    Trigger warning: This episode contains discussions of self-harm and suicide.

    In this episode of the GIANT VOICE podcast, we return after a break to focus on a critical topic: suicide prevention and resiliency in the military community. We discuss risk factors, highlight resources for safety and support, and explore ways to strengthen resiliency and protective factors against suicide.

    Guests:

    LCDR JoAnn Vedova – Licensed Clinical Social Worker; Department Head for Mental Health, Commander Naval Surface Group Westpac Yokosuka. Experienced in resiliency training and suicide prevention across the fleet.

    HM2 Victor Finch – Behavioral Health Technician at Yokosuka Behavioral Health Clinic. Corpsman since 2018 with experience supporting Marines and Sailors across INDOPACOM.

    Ms. Laura Philpott – Licensed Mental Health Counselor; Substance Abuse Rehabilitation Program Manager at USNH Yokosuka. Specializes in trauma therapy and substance use recovery for service members.

    Additional Resources:

    Military/Veterans Crisis Line: Dial 988, then press 1 (DSN: 988 or +1-844-702-5493 from commercial)
    https://988lifeline.org/help-yourself/veterans-service-members/

    Duty Chaplain (24/7): 090-1468-2779

    Fleet & Family Support Center (FFSC), Yokosuka: 046-816-3372 / DSN 243-3372

    Safety Plans & Apps:

    • VA Fillable Safety Plan PDF
    https://www.healthquality.va.gov/guidelines/MH/srb/Patient_Safety_Planfillable-508.pdf

    • VA Mobile App
    https://mobile.va.gov/app/safety-plan

    • Suicide Safety Plan (iOS)
    https://apps.apple.com/us/app/suicide-safety-plan/id1003891579

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 21:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 88379
    Filename: 2509/DOD_111287550.mp3
    Length: 00:57:06
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 25
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

