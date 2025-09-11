The LOGSTAT: Advancements & Impacts in Autonomous Capabilities

Episode #20: CPT Garett Pyle meets with COL William Arnold, who serves as the 34th Chief of Transportation, to discuss the initiatives with autonomous equipment in the Transportation Corps and the impacts that it is having on the force. This new technology is already revolutionizing distribution operations by providing leaders with flexibility, endurance, and extending their operational reach through the multiple ways that it can be employed.
This episode builds on previous conversations, so be sure to check out Episode 10 “Developing the Future, Today,” Episode 14 “The Future of Transportation in a World of Agile Sustainment,” and especially Episode 12 “NextGen Autonomous Transportation.”
Additional information can be found on the Transportation Corps website: https://transportation.army.mil/
