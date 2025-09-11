AFN Naples Radio News - USS Gerald R. Ford CSG in the High North and Exercise Saber Junction 25

250909-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Sept. 9, 2025) Radio news highlighting Carrier Strike Group 12 training alongside Norway in the High North region and exercise Saber Junction in U.S Army Garrison Bavaria. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2025 06:02
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|88370
|Filename:
|2509/DOD_111284872.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
