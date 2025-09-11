Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Radio News - USS Gerald R. Ford CSG in the High North and Exercise Saber Junction 25

    NAPLES, ITALY

    09.09.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Santiago Navarro 

    AFN Naples

    250909-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Sept. 9, 2025) Radio news highlighting Carrier Strike Group 12 training alongside Norway in the High North region and exercise Saber Junction in U.S Army Garrison Bavaria. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)

    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Carrier Strike Group 12
    High North
    Saber Junction
    NSA Naples

