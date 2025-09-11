Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Morning Joe with the CO

    SPAIN

    09.10.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dakota Nack 

    AFN Rota

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (September 11, 2025) - Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota Commanding Officer Capt. Charles Chmielak is joined by Heather Morgan, the installation's integrated prevention coordinator, Monica Gonzalez, the installation's ombudsman coordinator, and Lisa Eckard, the installation's ombudsman assembly chair, to discuss their jobs, Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and Ombudsman Appreciation Month on his monthly "Morning Joe with the CO" radio show. NAVSTA Rota provides U.S., NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota's programs and support systems sustain the fleet and support the warfighter and family yesterday, today, and tomorrow. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dakota Nack)

