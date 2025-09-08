Saber Junction 25 in Hohenfels, Germany - News in One Sept. 10, 2025

In this News in One:



U.S. Army soldiers alongside NATO Allies and partner nations participated in Saber Junction 25 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany. The training tested warfighting functions, from maneuver and fire support to logistics and command.



(U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Jan Valle)