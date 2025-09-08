Criminal Law Department Presents – CAAF Chats Ep 59: United States v. George (C.A.A.F. 2025)

In this episode, we discuss the legal sufficiency and notice requirements for attempt offenses under Article 80. We additionally talk about plain error review and interpretation of a charge and specification based on the conduct of the parties at trial. We also welcome Macy Peele, a summer intern at TJAGLCS.
