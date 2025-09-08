Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Quill & Sword | CAAF Chats Ep 59: United States v. George (C.A.A.F. 2025)

    UNITED STATES

    09.10.2025

    Courtesy Audio

    The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School

    In this episode, we discuss the legal sufficiency and notice requirements for attempt offenses under Article 80. We additionally talk about plain error review and interpretation of a charge and specification based on the conduct of the parties at trial. We also welcome Macy Peele, a summer intern at TJAGLCS.



    Learn more about The Quill & Sword series of podcasts by visiting our podcast page at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/thequillandsword. The Quill & Sword show includes featured episodes from across the JAGC, plus all episodes from our four separate shows: “Criminal Law Department Presents” (Criminal Law Department), “NSL Unscripted” (National Security Law Department), “The FAR and Beyond” (Contract & Fiscal Law Department) and “Hold My Reg” (Administrative & Civil Law Department). Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/ or on Facebook (tjaglcs), Instagram (tjaglcs), or LinkedIn (school/tjaglcs).

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 15:28
    Category: Recording
    Length: 00:14:58
    Location: US
