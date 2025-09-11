A radio spot promoting the Morning Cruise and Snorkel event on the 20th of September, 2025. (US Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robert J. Hicks)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2025 13:35
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|88348
|Filename:
|2509/DOD_111282722.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Morning Cruise and Snorkel, by PO2 Robert Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.