    Sergeant's Time Podcast Episode 14 - Commander William Spears

    09.10.2025

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Brandon Cox 

    The NCO Journal

    Commander William C. Spears, a submarine warfare officer in the United States Navy joins the Sergeant's Time Podcast to discuss his journey from enlisted to officer and his philosophies on leadership and stoicism.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 12:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:50:36
    Location: US
    Navy
    Leadership
    Commander Spears

