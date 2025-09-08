Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Saber Junction 25 in Germany -News in One Sept. 10, 2025

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    09.09.2025

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Jan Valle 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    In this News in One:

    U.S. Army soldiers alongside NATO Allies and partner nations participated in Saber Junction 25 at the Joint Multinational Training Center in Hohenfels, Germany. The training tested warfighting functions, from maneuver and fire support to logistics and command.

    (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Jan Valle)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 03:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 88339
    Filename: 2509/DOD_111281581.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE
    This work, Saber Junction 25 in Germany -News in One Sept. 10, 2025, by SSgt Jan Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    saber junction 25, EUCOM, AFNE

