    Stories From the Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2025

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Deployment changes everything. Learn how to prepare for the journey back.

    In this episode, host Bruce Moody speaks with two Air Force reserve couples about their personal journeys through deployment and reintegration. They share candid stories about the challenges, surprises and growth they experienced, and how the Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program gave them tools, connections and resources to navigate it all.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/deployment/reunion-reintegration/national-guard-and-reserves-reintegration/ to learn about the resources and support available to National Guard and reserve members and their families.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.

    Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.

    The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 09.08.2025 11:17
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 88329
    Filename: 2509/DOD_111277013.mp3
    Length: 00:26:03
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stories From the Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

