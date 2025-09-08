Deployment changes everything. Learn how to prepare for the journey back.
In this episode, host Bruce Moody speaks with two Air Force reserve couples about their personal journeys through deployment and reintegration. They share candid stories about the challenges, surprises and growth they experienced, and how the Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program gave them tools, connections and resources to navigate it all.
Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/deployment/reunion-reintegration/national-guard-and-reserves-reintegration/ to learn about the resources and support available to National Guard and reserve members and their families.
Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.
Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form
The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department.
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2025 11:17
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|88329
|Filename:
|2509/DOD_111277013.mp3
|Length:
|00:26:03
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Stories From the Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
