Stories From the Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/88329" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Deployment changes everything. Learn how to prepare for the journey back.



In this episode, host Bruce Moody speaks with two Air Force reserve couples about their personal journeys through deployment and reintegration. They share candid stories about the challenges, surprises and growth they experienced, and how the Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program gave them tools, connections and resources to navigate it all.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/deployment/reunion-reintegration/national-guard-and-reserves-reintegration/ to learn about the resources and support available to National Guard and reserve members and their families.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.



Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.



The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.