Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KMC Update - Insider Threats and End of the Fiscal Year

    KMC Update - Insider Threats and End of the Fiscal Year

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    09.04.2025

    Audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on insider threats with Special Agent Jeffrey Roberts, 66th Military Intelligence Brigade special agent, and tuition assistance resetting at the new fiscal year with Amanda Parrish, Embry Riddle Aeronautical University Ramstein campus director, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Sept. 5, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 06:59
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 88315
    Filename: 2509/DOD_111272410.mp3
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Insider Threats and End of the Fiscal Year, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Insider Threat
    ERAU
    Threat Awareness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download