AFN Rota Radio News: College Corner with Carolyn

NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN (Sep. 5, 2025) Carolyn Palugod from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University discussed the importance of using tuition assistance, upcoming classes and programs. NAVSTA Rota provides U.S., NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Almagissel Schuring)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2025 06:58
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|88314
|Filename:
|2509/DOD_111272395.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
