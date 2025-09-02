Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Aviano Radio News: 56 RGS Increases Combat Capabilities

    AFN Aviano Radio News: 56 RGS Increases Combat Capabilities

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    09.04.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on Exercise Jolly Vihar 25 at Pápa Air Base, Hungary, July 14-25, 2025. The exercise aimed to enhance U.S. and Hungarian forces’ ability to conduct integrated combat search and rescue scenarios, enhancing interoperability and readiness with NATO Allies. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 08:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 88303
    Filename: 2509/DOD_111272356.mp3
    Length: 00:02:52
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: 56 RGS Increases Combat Capabilities, by A1C Charlee Guillaume, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    56 RGS, HH-60W Jolly Green II, 31 FW, Helicopters, Combat, 56 RQS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download