AFN Aviano Radio News: 56 RGS Increases Combat Capabilities

American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on Exercise Jolly Vihar 25 at Pápa Air Base, Hungary, July 14-25, 2025. The exercise aimed to enhance U.S. and Hungarian forces’ ability to conduct integrated combat search and rescue scenarios, enhancing interoperability and readiness with NATO Allies. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume)
|09.04.2025
|09.05.2025 08:41
|Newscasts
|88303
|2509/DOD_111272356.mp3
|00:02:52
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|2
|0
|0
