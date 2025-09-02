Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spangdahlem Radio News 250905 B-1B Lancer bombers Norway deployment

    Spangdahlem Radio News 250905 B-1B Lancer bombers Norway deployment

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.03.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Haiden Morris 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    The following was the radio news report for AFN Spangdahlem for Sept. 5, 2025.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 06:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 88295
    Filename: 2509/DOD_111272340.mp3
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spangdahlem Radio News 250905 B-1B Lancer bombers Norway deployment, by SrA Haiden Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download