AFN Aviano Radio News: Supple Crustacean 2025

American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the Supple Crustacean 2025 exercise at Aviano Air Base Italy, Aug. 27, 2025. This multinational exercise allowed U.S. and NATO allies to come together to enhance security, safety, and interoperability, against simulated threats. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman Hayden Henley)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2025 08:41
|Category:
|Recording
|Length:
|00:03:05
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
