    AFN Aviano Radio News: Supple Crustacean 2025

    AFN Aviano Radio News: Supple Crustacean 2025

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    09.04.2025

    Audio by Airman Hayden Henley 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the Supple Crustacean 2025 exercise at Aviano Air Base Italy, Aug. 27, 2025. This multinational exercise allowed U.S. and NATO allies to come together to enhance security, safety, and interoperability, against simulated threats. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman Hayden Henley)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 08:41
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 88293
    Filename: 2509/DOD_111272328.mp3
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Supple Crustacean 2025, by Amn Hayden Henley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    31st Civil Engineer Squadron
    Partnerships
    NATO
    explosive ordnance disposal
    Interoperability
    31st Fighter Wing

