Mary Del Rosario, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz public affairs specialist, shares information on the blood alcohol content (BAC) limits for fest season, on Sept. 3, 2025. Meanwhile, Aura Fain, 510th Regional Support Group financial readiness specialist, provides signs of financial stress, on Sept. 4, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2025 04:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|88291
|Filename:
|2509/DOD_111272325.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
This work, KMC Update -, by A1C Reese Page, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
