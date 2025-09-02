Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radio Spot - The Family Film Fest

    Radio Spot - The Family Film Fest

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BAUMHOLDER, GERMANY

    09.04.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Ivory Stoker 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a 30-second radio spot on the Family Film Fest, hosted by Baumholder Library in Baumholder, Germany, every fourth Wednesday of the month at 4 p.m. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman First Class Ivory Stoker)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 04:43
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 88289
    Filename: 2509/DOD_111272292.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - The Family Film Fest, by A1C Ivory Stoker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    library
    film
    movie
    Baumholder
    Radio Spot

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download