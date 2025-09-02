5-7 Cav Receives NATO Kaitsel Medal - News in One Sept 5, 2025

In this News In One:
U.S. Army Soldiers with Fifth Squadron, Seventh Calvary Regiment, First Armored Brigade Combat Team, or Five-Seven Cav, were presented the NATO Kaitsel Medal, by the Estonian Defense League, at the U.S. Embassy in Tallinn, Estonia.
(U.S. Army audio by Spc. Beverly Roche)
