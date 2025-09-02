Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    5-7 Cav Receives NATO Kaitsel Medal - News in One Sept 5, 2025

    5-7 Cav Receives NATO Kaitsel Medal - News in One Sept 5, 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TALLINN, ESTONIA

    09.03.2025

    Audio by Spc. Beverly Roche 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    In this News In One:

    U.S. Army Soldiers with Fifth Squadron, Seventh Calvary Regiment, First Armored Brigade Combat Team, or Five-Seven Cav, were presented the NATO Kaitsel Medal, by the Estonian Defense League, at the U.S. Embassy in Tallinn, Estonia.

    (U.S. Army audio by Spc. Beverly Roche)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 04:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 88288
    Filename: 2509/DOD_111272290.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: TALLINN, EE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5-7 Cav Receives NATO Kaitsel Medal - News in One Sept 5, 2025, by SPC Beverly Roche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    5-7 Cav
    Tallinn
    Tallinn Estonia
    U.S. Army
    Kaitsel Medal
    U.S. Embassy Estonia

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download