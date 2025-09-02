5-7 Cav Receives NATO Kaitsel Medal - News in One Sept 5, 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/88288" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this News In One:



U.S. Army Soldiers with Fifth Squadron, Seventh Calvary Regiment, First Armored Brigade Combat Team, or Five-Seven Cav, were presented the NATO Kaitsel Medal, by the Estonian Defense League, at the U.S. Embassy in Tallinn, Estonia.



(U.S. Army audio by Spc. Beverly Roche)