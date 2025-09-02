NEWSCAST 03SEP25: Ulchi Freedom Shield 2025 & Multinational Military Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/88285" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

250903-N-OR754-1001, SASEBO, Japan

U.S. and South Korean forces concluded joint military drills as part of Ulchi Freedom Shield 2025 on August 27th, 2025; and in Indonesia, paratroopers from the U.S. Army’s 1st Special Forces Group and 11th Airborne Division completed a joint airborne operation with the Tentara Nasional Indonesia (TNI) and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) in a multinational military exercise signaling strengthened international cooperation, August 27th, 2025. American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colin Lightner)