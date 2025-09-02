Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEWSCAST 03SEP25: Ulchi Freedom Shield 2025 & Multinational Military Exercise

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    09.02.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Colin Lightner 

    AFN Sasebo

    250903-N-OR754-1001, SASEBO, Japan
    U.S. and South Korean forces concluded joint military drills as part of Ulchi Freedom Shield 2025 on August 27th, 2025; and in Indonesia, paratroopers from the U.S. Army’s 1st Special Forces Group and 11th Airborne Division completed a joint airborne operation with the Tentara Nasional Indonesia (TNI) and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) in a multinational military exercise signaling strengthened international cooperation, August 27th, 2025. American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colin Lightner)

    Multinational Exercise
    AFN Sasebo
    Ulchi Freedom Shield 2025

