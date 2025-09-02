250903-N-OR754-1001, SASEBO, Japan
U.S. and South Korean forces concluded joint military drills as part of Ulchi Freedom Shield 2025 on August 27th, 2025; and in Indonesia, paratroopers from the U.S. Army’s 1st Special Forces Group and 11th Airborne Division completed a joint airborne operation with the Tentara Nasional Indonesia (TNI) and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) in a multinational military exercise signaling strengthened international cooperation, August 27th, 2025. American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colin Lightner)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2025 21:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|88285
|Filename:
|2509/DOD_111272049.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NEWSCAST 03SEP25: Ulchi Freedom Shield 2025 & Multinational Military Exercise, by PO2 Colin Lightner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.