AFN Humphreys Radio Spot - 2025 Haunted Hanger Event

A 60-second spot about the 5-17 Air Calvary Squadron's haunted hanger event and how to volunteer with them. Volunteering is an important part of the Department of Defense's line of effort for taking care of our people and giving back to the community. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Chase Sullivan and Army Sgt. Daniela Lechuga)