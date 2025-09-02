A 60-second spot about the 5-17 Air Calvary Squadron's haunted hanger event and how to volunteer with them. Volunteering is an important part of the Department of Defense's line of effort for taking care of our people and giving back to the community. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Chase Sullivan and Army Sgt. Daniela Lechuga)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2025 00:54
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|88282
|Filename:
|2509/DOD_111271999.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Humphreys Radio Spot - 2025 Haunted Hanger Event, by SrA Chase Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.