A radio spot informing Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents of the upcoming Winter Bowling Handicap League starting September 30th at the Rec Room. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mason Congleton)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2025 15:49
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|88280
|Filename:
|2509/DOD_111271231.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Winter Bowling Handicap League 2025, by PO2 Mason Congleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.