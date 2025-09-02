The LOGSTAT: Training With Industry - Multifunctional Partnerships for Excellence

Episode #19: CPT Garett Pyle meets with CPT Anna Martinez & Mrs. Carrie Vernon Spivey to discuss the Training with Industry (TWI) broadening opportunity that is available to officers, warrant officers, and enlisted personnel. Those selected to participate in TWI are embedded with industry partners and exposed to leading industry best practices and procedures. This exposure and education are an on-the-job experience that cannot be gained or replicated through the traditional military education and assignment process. This is a 36-month program with 12 months spent embedded with the industry partner and upon completion 24-months serving in an approved utilization assignment.



Mrs. Carrie Vernon Spivey serves as the Personnel Proponent for the Logistics Personnel Proponency Office at the Army Sustainment University (ASU) and CPT Anna Martinez is currently an instructor in the Captain Career Training Department for the Reserve Component at ASU. This episode will provide an overview of TWI with a focus on the opportunities that are available to the logistics officers (90As) with some firsthand experience from CPT Martinez who participated in the TWI program with Deloitte.



Link for ASU TWI Program: https://asu.army.mil/logpro/Development.html