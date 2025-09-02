Insights from the Fight Podcast: Episode 2 – NCO Development and Roles in Training

This episode of the Center for Army Lessons Learned Podcast features a discussion with Sergeant Major William Thacker on NCO development and training roles within the Army. The conversation centers on the critical role of NCOs in individual and collective training, emphasizing the importance of understanding the “why” behind tasks and fostering a culture of continuous learning.



Sergeant Major Thacker highlights the need for leaders to balance professional development with practical training, stressing that effective NCOs are standard-bearers who prioritize foundational skills and adapt to evolving challenges. He shares experiences from recent deployments and training rotations, underscoring the value of realistic training scenarios and the importance of empowering NCOs to enforce standards and drive unit readiness. The podcast offers valuable insights for leaders seeking to cultivate a strong NCO corps capable of leading and training soldiers in complex environments.



Key Highlights: Developing NCOs, NCO roles in training, training as a forward deployed unit, best practices for collective and individual training guidance, CALL Handbook 25-04 (912): First 100 Days as an NCO, and CALL Handbook 25-12 (761): Home Station Training.