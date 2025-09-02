Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Insights from the Fight Podcast: Episode 2 – NCO Development and Roles in Training

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2025

    Audio by Michael Hagen 

    Center for Army Lessons Learned

    This episode of the Center for Army Lessons Learned Podcast features a discussion with Sergeant Major William Thacker on NCO development and training roles within the Army. The conversation centers on the critical role of NCOs in individual and collective training, emphasizing the importance of understanding the “why” behind tasks and fostering a culture of continuous learning.

    Sergeant Major Thacker highlights the need for leaders to balance professional development with practical training, stressing that effective NCOs are standard-bearers who prioritize foundational skills and adapt to evolving challenges. He shares experiences from recent deployments and training rotations, underscoring the value of realistic training scenarios and the importance of empowering NCOs to enforce standards and drive unit readiness. The podcast offers valuable insights for leaders seeking to cultivate a strong NCO corps capable of leading and training soldiers in complex environments.

    Key Highlights: Developing NCOs, NCO roles in training, training as a forward deployed unit, best practices for collective and individual training guidance, CALL Handbook 25-04 (912): First 100 Days as an NCO, and CALL Handbook 25-12 (761): Home Station Training.

    Date Taken: 09.04.2025
    Date Posted: 09.04.2025 14:12
    Length: 00:36:23
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
