020925-N-GG032-1001 Sasebo, Japan
Master-at-arms 2nd Class Juliana Castro spoke about the Master-at-Arms ball that was held at Harbor View Club on Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo on August 30th, 2025 and the USS Frank Cable departed Chennai, India, on August 27th, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Orion Shotton)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2025 21:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|88264
|Filename:
|2509/DOD_111269416.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NEWSCAST 02SEP25 - MA Ball & USS Frank Cable, by PO2 Orion Shotton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.