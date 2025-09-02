Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEWSCAST 02SEP25 - MA Ball & USS Frank Cable

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    09.01.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Orion Shotton 

    AFN Sasebo

    020925-N-GG032-1001 Sasebo, Japan
    Master-at-arms 2nd Class Juliana Castro spoke about the Master-at-Arms ball that was held at Harbor View Club on Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo on August 30th, 2025 and the USS Frank Cable departed Chennai, India, on August 27th, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Orion Shotton)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2025
    Date Posted: 09.04.2025 21:13
