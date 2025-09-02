NEWSCAST 02SEP25 - MA Ball & USS Frank Cable

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/88264" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

020925-N-GG032-1001 Sasebo, Japan

Master-at-arms 2nd Class Juliana Castro spoke about the Master-at-Arms ball that was held at Harbor View Club on Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo on August 30th, 2025 and the USS Frank Cable departed Chennai, India, on August 27th, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Orion Shotton)