ITT Shimatetsu Cafe Train PROMO

250904-N-TV012-1001 Sasebo, Japan

A radio promotion for an MWR Travel & Tours day trip featuring the Shimatetsu Cafe Train from Isahaya to Shimabara in Nagasaki Prefecture, on Saturday, September 27th. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jack Pridham)