Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ITT Shimatetsu Cafe Train PROMO

    ITT Shimatetsu Cafe Train PROMO

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    09.03.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jack Pridham 

    AFN Sasebo

    250904-N-TV012-1001 Sasebo, Japan
    A radio promotion for an MWR Travel & Tours day trip featuring the Shimatetsu Cafe Train from Isahaya to Shimabara in Nagasaki Prefecture, on Saturday, September 27th. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jack Pridham)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.03.2025 22:25
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 88263
    Filename: 2509/DOD_111269362.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ITT Shimatetsu Cafe Train PROMO, by PO3 Jack Pridham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download