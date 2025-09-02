Helping Families Navigate Geo-Baching

Few decisions weigh heavier on a military family than choosing to live apart during an assignment. In this episode, Leslie Gould – a seasoned military spouse who has geo-bached five times – shares the realties behind that choice. Drawing from her personal journey and her current role as director of Navy Fleet and Family Readiness, she offers both heartfelt perspective and expert advice for navigating the challenges of geo-baching.



Host Bruce Moody joins Leslie to unpack reasons some families opt for geo-baching as well as the support available to help them through it.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.



