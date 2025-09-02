Nelly Olson, Army Community Service (ACS) employment readiness program manager, provides information on resume requirements for USAJobs, on Sept. 2, 2025. Meanwhile, Rachel Leibold, Integrated Primary Prevention Workforce (IPPW) prevention specialist, shares information tied to suicide prevention awareness month, on Aug. 28, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2025 04:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|88248
|Filename:
|2509/DOD_111267194.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - New Resume Requirements and Suicide Prevention, by A1C Reese Page, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.