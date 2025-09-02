Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - New Resume Requirements and Suicide Prevention

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.02.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Reese Page 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Nelly Olson, Army Community Service (ACS) employment readiness program manager, provides information on resume requirements for USAJobs, on Sept. 2, 2025. Meanwhile, Rachel Leibold, Integrated Primary Prevention Workforce (IPPW) prevention specialist, shares information tied to suicide prevention awareness month, on Aug. 28, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2025
    Date Posted: 09.03.2025 04:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 88248
    Filename: 2509/DOD_111267194.mp3
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    USAJOBS
    Army Community Service
    Resume
    Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
    Integrated Primary Prevention Workforce

