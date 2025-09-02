Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dialogue Episode 50 – ROK-US Alliance - The Near Future, with Dr. Clint Work

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2025

    Audio by Col. James Minnich 

    Daniel K Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies

    The ROK–U.S. alliance is at a turning point. In Episode 50 of Dialogue, Dr. Clint Work explores wartime OPCON transfer—continuity, rupture, and a reset that could redefine the alliance for decades.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.02.2025 17:17
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 88244
    Filename: 2509/DOD_111266060.mp3
    Length: 01:03:24
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dialogue Episode 50 – ROK-US Alliance - The Near Future, with Dr. Clint Work, by COL James Minnich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    South)
    ROK-US Alliance
    Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies
    Republic of Korea (Korea
    Democratic People's Republic of Korea (Korea
    OPCON Transfer

