Fox Chatter - Episode 23

This month’s episode covers the tough realities of fiscal year closeout, what to expect during our upcoming four-day super drill, and important updates that affect every Airman. Master Sgt. Josh Pellitier joins us with safety reminders, Dr. Rico Brown, the director of psychological health, shares how laughter supports resilience, and Command Chief Master Sgt. Eric Bowen stops by with his monthly update. We’ll also highlight leadership changes across the wing and encourage you to make your voice heard in the annual climate survey.
