    Blacksnake Bytes Ep. 31 - Public Affairs Spotlight

    FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2025

    Audio by Senior Master Sgt. Leslie Keiser and Tech. Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte

    122nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Leslie Keiser discusses deployment and public affairs topics with Tech. Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte at the 122nd Fighter Wing, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Keiser covers highlights and lessons learned from the deployment as well as what it is like to be a public affairs specialist in the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air National Guard audio by Tech. Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2025
    Date Posted: 09.02.2025 01:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 88231
    Filename: 2509/DOD_111265379.mp3
    Length: 00:00:00
    Location: FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blacksnake Bytes Ep. 31 - Public Affairs Spotlight, by SMSgt Leslie Keiser and TSgt Kathleen LaCorte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    122nd Fighter Wing
    Indiana
    Air National Guard

