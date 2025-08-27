Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet EP27: Military Police (NTC Warrior Chronicles)

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2025

    Audio by Annette Pritt 

    Fort Irwin Operations Group

    Thinking Inside the Box – The Gauntlet, part of the NTC Warrior Chronicles, brings you interviews with the United States Army’s experts in combined arms maneuver, the Observer Coach Trainers (OC/Ts) of Operations Group, at the National Training Center (NTC), Fort Irwin, California. The Gauntlet drives warfighting by talking to leaders from our Joint Force, talking about the crucible of ground combat, leadership, training and fighting at the Crown Jewel of our Army.

    In this episode, host Col. Ethan Diven sits down with Capt. Michaela Lang, Military Police Observer, Coach and Trainer to discuss how Military Police can support and be a force multiplier to maneuver forces during Large Scale Combat Operation (LSCO).

    To stay updated with the latest video from Operations Group, NTC Observer, Coach / Trainers, be sure to like, subscribe, and review us wherever you listen or watch. Stay tuned for more episodes in the future.

    Thinking Inside the Box Podcast at
    Thinking Inside the Box on Apple Podcasts
    Thinking Inside the Box | Podcast on Spotify
    Thinking Inside the Box | Podcasts on Audible | Audible.com

    We encourage you to watch our TAC Talk series on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@tactalks-operationsgroupntc.

    Follow us on Facebook to see more from Operations Group, NTC
    https://www.facebook.com/operationsgroupntc

    Visit us at our Official Unit Webpage:
    https://home.army.mil/irwin/units-tenants/ntc-operations-group

    “Thinking Inside the Box – The Gauntlet and TAC Talks” are products of the Operations Group, National Training Center and part of the NTC Warrior Chronicles.

    Episode hosted by Col. Ethan Diven and edited by Annette Pritt

    Army Readiness
    Army Lessons Learned
    Lead Train Win
    NTC Warrior Chronicles
    Military Police

