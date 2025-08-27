Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet EP27: Military Police (NTC Warrior Chronicles)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/88228" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Thinking Inside the Box – The Gauntlet, part of the NTC Warrior Chronicles, brings you interviews with the United States Army’s experts in combined arms maneuver, the Observer Coach Trainers (OC/Ts) of Operations Group, at the National Training Center (NTC), Fort Irwin, California. The Gauntlet drives warfighting by talking to leaders from our Joint Force, talking about the crucible of ground combat, leadership, training and fighting at the Crown Jewel of our Army.



In this episode, host Col. Ethan Diven sits down with Capt. Michaela Lang, Military Police Observer, Coach and Trainer to discuss how Military Police can support and be a force multiplier to maneuver forces during Large Scale Combat Operation (LSCO).



To stay updated with the latest video from Operations Group, NTC Observer, Coach / Trainers, be sure to like, subscribe, and review us wherever you listen or watch. Stay tuned for more episodes in the future.



Thinking Inside the Box Podcast at

Thinking Inside the Box on Apple Podcasts

Thinking Inside the Box | Podcast on Spotify

Thinking Inside the Box | Podcasts on Audible | Audible.com



We encourage you to watch our TAC Talk series on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@tactalks-operationsgroupntc.



Follow us on Facebook to see more from Operations Group, NTC

https://www.facebook.com/operationsgroupntc



Visit us at our Official Unit Webpage:

https://home.army.mil/irwin/units-tenants/ntc-operations-group



“Thinking Inside the Box – The Gauntlet and TAC Talks” are products of the Operations Group, National Training Center and part of the NTC Warrior Chronicles.



Episode hosted by Col. Ethan Diven and edited by Annette Pritt