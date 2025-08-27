AFN Aviano Radio News: Combined Strike 25

American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on Combined Strike 25 at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 18-22, 2025. This exercise created an opportunity for F-15, F-16, and F-35 squadrons assigned to the 31st and 48th Fighter Wings to optimize and strengthen interoperability between 4th and 5th generation aircraft. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman Hayden Henley)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2025 05:56
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|88226
|Filename:
|2508/DOD_111262240.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
