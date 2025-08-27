Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Aviano Radio News: Combined Strike 25

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    08.28.2025

    Audio by Airman Hayden Henley 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on Combined Strike 25 at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 18-22, 2025. This exercise created an opportunity for F-15, F-16, and F-35 squadrons assigned to the 31st and 48th Fighter Wings to optimize and strengthen interoperability between 4th and 5th generation aircraft. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman Hayden Henley)

    31st Fighter Wing, Combined Strike Exercise, Interoperability, 48th Fighter Wing, F-16, F-35

