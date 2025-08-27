Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Aviano Radio News: 31 FW Joint MWD Training

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    08.28.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the 31st Fighter Wing’s joint military working dog training at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 18 – 22, 2025. This event provided realistic scenario-based training for military working dogs, ultimately improving force readiness and deterrent capabilities for all participating units. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.29.2025 05:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 88225
    Filename: 2508/DOD_111262212.mp3
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: 31 FW Joint MWD Training, by A1C Charlee Guillaume, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MWD, 31 SFS, 31 FW, Training, Detection, Teamwork, Joint Unit

