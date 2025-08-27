AFN Aviano Radio News: 31 FW Joint MWD Training

American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the 31st Fighter Wing’s joint military working dog training at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 18 – 22, 2025. This event provided realistic scenario-based training for military working dogs, ultimately improving force readiness and deterrent capabilities for all participating units. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume)
|08.28.2025
|08.29.2025 05:04
|Newscasts
|00:02:53
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
