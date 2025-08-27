The following was the radio news report for AFN Spangdahlem for Aug. 27, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2025 06:33
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|88222
|Filename:
|2508/DOD_111262192.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spangdahlem Radio News 250827 Blood Alcohol Content, by A1C Jessica Mun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.