15 second spot about the USO Coffee Connections event happening on Spangdahlem Air Base.
|08.27.2025
|08.29.2025 06:33
|Newscasts
|88219
|2508/DOD_111262187.mp3
|00:00:15
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|0
|0
|0
This work, USO Coffee Connections Spot, by A1C Jessica Mun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
